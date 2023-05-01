Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Improving conditions later this week

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another 12 to 24 hours and this latest, sluggish, annoying, gray, windy and wet system will be out of here!

Then, it's recovery mode. Each day will get a little warmer, until it feels like spring just in time for the weekend!

On Monday night, there will be a few lingering showers. Conditions will be breezy with a low of 41.

skycast-tonight-1.png
CBS 2
lows-tonight-adi-29.png
CBS 2

A few showers are possible in the morning Tuesday. It will again be breezy with a high of 51.

next-24-to-48-hours-graph-3.png
CBS 2

The second half of the week looks fantastic, as temperatures return to "May-like" values. 

high-temperatures-pm-4.png
CBS 2

The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful!

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-38.png
CBS 2
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

