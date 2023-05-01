Chicago First Alert Weather: Improving conditions later this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another 12 to 24 hours and this latest, sluggish, annoying, gray, windy and wet system will be out of here!

Then, it's recovery mode. Each day will get a little warmer, until it feels like spring just in time for the weekend!

On Monday night, there will be a few lingering showers. Conditions will be breezy with a low of 41.

A few showers are possible in the morning Tuesday. It will again be breezy with a high of 51.

The second half of the week looks fantastic, as temperatures return to "May-like" values.

The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful!

