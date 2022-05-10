Chicago First Alert Weather: Hottest day of the year

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hottest day of the year

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hottest day of the year

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday be the warmest day of the year and we may break a record!

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees with high humidity.

Storm chances develop Tuesday night, especially near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. Rain is expected to clear by Wednesday morning.

More humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with a feels-like temperature in the lower 90s.