Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 60s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 60s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 60s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The sunny and warm stretch continues for two more days.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the upper 60s with some wind.

Cloud develops Thursday with light rain developing at night and into early Friday.

Cooler conditions moving into the weekend.