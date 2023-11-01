Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 40s, lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 40s, lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana
Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 40s, lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lake effect snow is still causing hazardous travel conditions in Northwest Indiana. 

Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m.

cbsn-2023-9.png

Slicks roads remain an issue for morning commuters in the Chicago area. 

Wednesday morning, a calmer weather day is expected. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the 40s. 

5-panel-daypart-today-27.png

There will be a gradual warmup with highs in the 50s Thursday.  

7-day-forecast-am-36.png

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the weekend. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:11 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.