Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 40s, lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lake effect snow is still causing hazardous travel conditions in Northwest Indiana.
Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m.
Slicks roads remain an issue for morning commuters in the Chicago area.
Wednesday morning, a calmer weather day is expected. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the 40s.
There will be a gradual warmup with highs in the 50s Thursday.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the weekend.
