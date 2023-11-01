Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 40s, lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lake effect snow is still causing hazardous travel conditions in Northwest Indiana.

Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m.

Slicks roads remain an issue for morning commuters in the Chicago area.

Wednesday morning, a calmer weather day is expected. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs reaching the 40s.

There will be a gradual warmup with highs in the 50s Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for the weekend.