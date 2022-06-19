Chicago First Alert Weather: High temperatures and humidity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup has begun for the Chicago area! High temperatures will return to the 90s early in the week as sunshine continues.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 62 degrees.
Monday brings lots of sunshine and a high of 93 degrees.
The 90s start the week, and humidity returns Tuesday through the remainder of the week.
