Chicago First Alert Weather: High temperatures and humidity

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup has begun for the Chicago area! High temperatures will return to the 90s early in the week as sunshine continues. 

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 62 degrees. 

Monday brings lots of sunshine and a high of 93 degrees. 

The 90s start the week, and humidity returns Tuesday through the remainder of the week. 

Robb Ellis
First published on June 19, 2022 / 4:35 PM

