CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Chicago First Alert Weather: High temperatures and humidity CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On