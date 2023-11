Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy rain for Tuesday morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Soaking rainfall Tuesday morning may impact your morning commute.

Conditions improve by early afternoon as blustery northwest winds pick up. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

A sunny and cool Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 40s.