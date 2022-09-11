Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy rain lessens, but Flood Watch remains for most areas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The earlier heavy rain in the Chicago area has lessened for most, though a few areas of northern Cook, Lake (IL) and McHenry counties may deal with additional heavy rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

Some Flood Warnings reamin, but many will be dropped in the 5 p.m.hour, with the exception being in the northern area.

A Flood Watch remains in place for most until 4 a.m. Monday.

Otherwise, another day of showers is expected on Monday before clear skies and warmer temperatures return. This should not produce as much rain.

FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers. Low 56.

MONDAY: Showers Likely, especially the first half of the day. High 64.

EXTENDED: Skies begin to clear early Tuesday and temperatures warm up each day through the weekend.