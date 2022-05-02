Chicago First Alert Weather: Have the umbrella ready

Watch CBS News

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain increases overnight, especially after midnight. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, downpours for the morning rush Tuesday.

It will be breezy and wet much of the day. Finally drying out closer to sunset. 

We get a break Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. The next rain-maker moves in for Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Rain increases overnight. Low 48.

TUESDAY: Breezy and wet. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 55.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 2:14 PM

