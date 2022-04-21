Chicago First Alert Weather: Have the umbrella handy

Watch CBS News

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice warm day before rain returns 02:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be dry and pleasant this evening and most of tonight with lows in the 40s. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives by daybreak and stays with us for Friday. Downpours are likely. 

Isolated thunderstorms possible, but instability will be limited due to the brisk wind off the 43 degree lake. 

Temperatures will hover in the 50s most of the day, with rising temperatures at night. Expect a super warm Saturday with highs in the 80s. Rain returns on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Showers toward morning. Low 47.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. Breezy and wet. Isolated thunder chance. High 59.

SATURDAY: Warm winds. Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Showers return. High 72.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 2:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

