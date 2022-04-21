Chicago First Alert Weather: Have the umbrella handy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be dry and pleasant this evening and most of tonight with lows in the 40s.

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives by daybreak and stays with us for Friday. Downpours are likely.

CBS

Isolated thunderstorms possible, but instability will be limited due to the brisk wind off the 43 degree lake.

CBS

Temperatures will hover in the 50s most of the day, with rising temperatures at night. Expect a super warm Saturday with highs in the 80s. Rain returns on Sunday.

CBS

TONIGHT: Showers toward morning. Low 47.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. Breezy and wet. Isolated thunder chance. High 59.

SATURDAY: Warm winds. Sunny. High 82.

SUNDAY: Showers return. High 72.