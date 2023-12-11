Chicago First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front will pass Tuesday morning only shifting the winds, as it comes through dry.
The low for Monday night is 30 with mostly clear conditions, while the high Tuesday is 39 under mostly sunny skies.
For Wednesday, the high is 40 with partly cloudy conditions.
We expect a gradual warming trend each day right through the weekend.
A dry and quiet pattern will dominate.
