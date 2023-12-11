Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front will pass Tuesday morning only shifting the winds, as it comes through dry.

The low for Monday night is 30 with mostly clear conditions, while the high Tuesday is 39 under mostly sunny skies.

For Wednesday, the high is 40 with partly cloudy conditions.

We expect a gradual warming trend each day right through the weekend.

A dry and quiet pattern will dominate.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 2:44 PM CST

