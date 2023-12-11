Chicago First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front will pass Tuesday morning only shifting the winds, as it comes through dry.

CBS 2

The low for Monday night is 30 with mostly clear conditions, while the high Tuesday is 39 under mostly sunny skies.

CBS 2

For Wednesday, the high is 40 with partly cloudy conditions.

We expect a gradual warming trend each day right through the weekend.

CBS 2

A dry and quiet pattern will dominate.