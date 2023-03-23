Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry start to Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cool

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be a dry to start for Friday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers increase from the south late in the day around 5:00 p.m. with downpours possible into the night.

It'll change to wet snow near the Wisconsin line into Saturday morning.

We keep rain and snow showers in the Saturday forecast until early afternoon. Plan for a dry Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 34.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few late day showers. High 43.

SATURDAY: A rain-snow mix. High 41.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 49.

