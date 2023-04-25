Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warnings for much of area Tuesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures Tuesday night will be near or below freezing is most areas outside of Chicago.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Freeze Warnings go into effect starting at midnight for the western and northern suburbs. Areas south will be near freezing tonight, but cold enough for the development of frost. In the city, expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures hovering just above freezing around 34 degrees.

CBS 2

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. A cool wind off the lake will keep lakeside locations in the mid-40s.

CBS 2

Thursday will be in the low 60s, but staying in the 50s near the lake.

CBS 2

CBS 2

More clouds, a bit cooler with a chance for a sprinkle on Friday.

CBS 2

Better chances for rain arrive this weekend and linger into next workweek. Rainfall amounts this weekend and Monday may add up to as much as a half of an inch in some locations.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Low 34°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 65°