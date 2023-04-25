Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warnings for much of area Tuesday night

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures Tuesday night will be near or below freezing is most areas outside of Chicago. 

daypart-3-panel-evening-4.png
CBS 2
lows-tonight-adi-28.png
CBS 2

Freeze Warnings go into effect starting at midnight for the western and northern suburbs. Areas south will be near freezing tonight, but cold enough for the development of frost. In the city, expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures hovering just above freezing around 34 degrees.

frost-and-freeze.png
CBS 2

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. A cool wind off the lake will keep lakeside locations in the mid-40s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-28.png
CBS 2

Thursday will be in the low 60s, but staying in the 50s near the lake.

highs-tomorrow-lake-zoom-2.png
CBS 2
highs-tomorrow-lake-zoom2.png
CBS 2

More clouds, a bit cooler with a chance for a sprinkle on Friday. 

next-3-days-pm.png
CBS 2

Better chances for rain arrive this weekend and linger into next workweek. Rainfall amounts this weekend and Monday may add up to as much as a half of an inch in some locations.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-37.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Low 34°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 65°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.