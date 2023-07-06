Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances return this weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds and some sun
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool tonight with a few clouds this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy Friday with highs near 80 degrees, but low 70s near the lake. Rain chances increase during the evening hours and will be with us through Saturday morning.

After a damp start Saturday, we'll be mainly dry in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. 

Mostly sunny and low 80s for Sunday. Next week features a chance of rain everyday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 62°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible in the evening. High 79°

SATURDAY: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 76°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

