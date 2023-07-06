Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances return this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds and some sun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool tonight with a few clouds this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy Friday with highs near 80 degrees, but low 70s near the lake. Rain chances increase during the evening hours and will be with us through Saturday morning.

After a damp start Saturday, we'll be mainly dry in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly sunny and low 80s for Sunday. Next week features a chance of rain everyday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 62°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible in the evening. High 79°

SATURDAY: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 76°

