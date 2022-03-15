Chicago First Alert Weather, warmer tomorrow, shower chances Thursday into Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool wind off the lake is holding temperatures in the 40s lakeside today.

Tomorrow a warm, southwesterly flow develops, carrying temperatures well above average into the 60s.

Shower chances develop on St. Patrick's Day (Thursday) with light rain likely into Friday.

Spring begins Sunday at 10:33 a.m.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY & MILD. HIGH 66.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH AROUND 60.