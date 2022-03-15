Chicago First Alert Weather, warmer tomorrow, shower chances Thursday into Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool wind off the lake is holding temperatures in the 40s lakeside today.
Tomorrow a warm, southwesterly flow develops, carrying temperatures well above average into the 60s.
Shower chances develop on St. Patrick's Day (Thursday) with light rain likely into Friday.
Spring begins Sunday at 10:33 a.m.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY & MILD. HIGH 66.
THURSDAY: SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH AROUND 60.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.