Chicago First Alert Weather, warmer tomorrow, shower chances Thursday into Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool wind off the lake is holding temperatures in the 40s lakeside today. 

Tomorrow a warm, southwesterly flow develops, carrying temperatures well above average into the 60s. 

Shower chances develop on St. Patrick's Day (Thursday) with light rain likely into Friday.

Spring begins Sunday at 10:33 a.m.  

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY & MILD. HIGH 66.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH AROUND 60.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 15, 2022

