Chicago First Alert Weather: Flood Watch starts at 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flood Watch begins at 7 p.m. through tomorrow morning. Excessive rain is expected from storms tonight.

Watching the next storm complex take shape across Minnesota/Wisconsin. Right now, it looks like 2 main rounds of storms.

The first around sunset to midnight with strong/severe storms possible. The second will arrive around daybreak (4-8 a.m. tomorrow) as the front crosses our area.

