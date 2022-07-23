Chicago First Alert Weather: Flood Watch starts at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flood Watch begins at 7 p.m. through tomorrow morning. Excessive rain is expected from storms tonight.
Watching the next storm complex take shape across Minnesota/Wisconsin. Right now, it looks like 2 main rounds of storms.
The first around sunset to midnight with strong/severe storms possible. The second will arrive around daybreak (4-8 a.m. tomorrow) as the front crosses our area.
