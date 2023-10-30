Chicago First Alert Weather: First snowfall of the season on Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the first snowfall of the season expected to arrive on Halloween, Chicago could be facing slick travel conditions and reduced visibility on Tuesday.

CBS

Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning snowfall amounts could add up to an inch for parts of the northwest and southern suburbs. As much as 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible in parts of Northwestern Indiana. The rest of the area, including the western suburbs and much of the City of Chicago, will have a dusting to about a half inch of snowfall.

CBS

Slick travel is possible Tuesday morning, especially on elevated roads. Slick travel and lower visibility, due to bursts of snow, will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

CBS

Snow showers will increase Tuesday morning, then scattered gusty snow squalls are possible through the afternoon. Lake effect snow could be heavy in the late afternoon and evening hours, but mainly for lakeside locations. The heaviest snow is forecast for parts of Northwest Indiana for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

CBS

Along with the snow chances, temperatures will be cold, with lows in the 20s Monday night and staying the middle to upper 30s for highs Tuesday. Wind chills will be in the 20s all of Tuesday.

CBS

Some lake effect snow is possible in Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning, then we expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 40s.

CBS