Chicago First Alert Weather: First 80 degree temp of the year on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few light showers through midevening, then clearing skies overnight. Lows will be mild in the low 60s.

Windy and warm for Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A few clouds in the afternoon and wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. Saturday will be running about 20 degrees above average and will feature the warmest highs in over six months.

A front approaches the area on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong producing gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Cooler for next week with highs in the 50s for much of the week and mainly dry conditions.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies overnight. Low: 60°

SATURDAY:

A few clouds. Windy and warm. High: 83°

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. High: 73°

