CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be dry and quiet for several days with a gradual warming trend.

CBS

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it'll be unseasonably warm next week.

CBS

CBS

The normal high is 51 degrees.

CBS

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 32.

VETERANS DAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGH 50.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MILDER. HIGH 55.

CBs