Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry & mild through the next few days

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm again for the next two days, with increasing southwesterly wind flow. 

Temperatures on Wednesday will easily reach the mid 60s, with the upper 60s possible on Thursday.

Skies will turn cloudy Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rain likely overnight with scattered showers lingering into Friday morning. 

Showers should taper off by midday Friday. A dry northwesterly flow brings cooler (but seasonable) temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: FAIR & COOL. LOW 42.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. MILD. HIGH 65.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & WARM. HIGH 67. TURNING CLOUDY.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 3:19 PM CST

