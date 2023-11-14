Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry & mild through the next few days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm again for the next two days, with increasing southwesterly wind flow.

Temperatures on Wednesday will easily reach the mid 60s, with the upper 60s possible on Thursday.

Skies will turn cloudy Thursday as a cold front approaches. Rain likely overnight with scattered showers lingering into Friday morning.

Showers should taper off by midday Friday. A dry northwesterly flow brings cooler (but seasonable) temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: FAIR & COOL. LOW 42.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. MILD. HIGH 65.

THURSDAY: BREEZY & WARM. HIGH 67. TURNING CLOUDY.