Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry conditions continue, temperatures warm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry weather continues for the Chicago area, and temperatures will warm up through the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny early, then clouds increase. High temperatures will reach 85 degrees.

No rain is in the forecast. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s all week.

