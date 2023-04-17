Chicago First Alert Weather: Dreary start to week
TODAY: DREARY WITH MAINLY MORNING RAIN/SNOW -- WINDY HIGH: 42
TONIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE, CHILLY LOW: 32
TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOL AND COMFORTABLE HIGH: 59
Dreary day with morning rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s but winds will make it feel more like the teens and 20s. It gets better the rest of the week. Sunshine returns as highs climb back to the 70s. Scattered storms Thursday which gives way to a cooler weekend.
Weather Headlines
Dreary Start to Week
Coldest Day of Week
Gradual Warmup Ahead
