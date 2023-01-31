Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous, subzero cold overnight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitter cold temps
Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitter cold temps 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be dangerously cold Monday night with low temperatures below zero and wind chills as cold as -20 degrees below zero by sunrise Tuesday in the far western suburbs.

tonight.png
CBS 2

Wind chills in Chicago will range from -5 to -15 overnight.

lows-tonight-adi-24.png
CBS 2

Mostly clear skies and dry conditions are expected.

7am-wind-chill.png
CBS 2
highs-tomorrow-adi-25.png
CBS 2
tomorrow.png
CBS 2

Highs will be in the low teens on Tuesday, but wind chills remain below zero all day. We won't have wind chills go above zero degrees until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Highs climb back to the 20s on Wednesday afternoon, then low 30 on Thursday. It will be turning colder on Friday with highs back in the teens.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-24.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low -2°, with wind chills between -5 to -15 in Chicago. As cold as -20 in the western suburbs.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 13°, with wind chills below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 27°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.