Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous, subzero cold overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be dangerously cold Monday night with low temperatures below zero and wind chills as cold as -20 degrees below zero by sunrise Tuesday in the far western suburbs.

Wind chills in Chicago will range from -5 to -15 overnight.

Mostly clear skies and dry conditions are expected.

Highs will be in the low teens on Tuesday, but wind chills remain below zero all day. We won't have wind chills go above zero degrees until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Highs climb back to the 20s on Wednesday afternoon, then low 30 on Thursday. It will be turning colder on Friday with highs back in the teens.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low -2°, with wind chills between -5 to -15 in Chicago. As cold as -20 in the western suburbs.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 13°, with wind chills below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 27°