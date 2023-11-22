Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps coming
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After clear skies Wednesday night and a sunny start Thursday, our next cold front will cross our area Thursday afternoon.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the colder air mass will lock in place for several days.
The front comes through dry, just shifting our winds northwesterly.
So, the cold air will be in place when a disturbance forming over the Rockies heads our way this weekend. Snow is likely on Sunday, especially in the morning.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 32.
THANKSGIVING DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 47.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 37.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 38.
SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 37.
