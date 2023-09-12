Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler day, dangerous lakefront conditions
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain starts the day.
As conditions dry out, cooler temperatures in the upper 60s linger.
A beach hazard statement will take effect at 7 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m. for high waves up to 7 feet.
Rain returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Temperatures in the 60s continue through Wednesday. A warmup is ahead.
