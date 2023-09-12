Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler day, dangerous lakefront conditions

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain starts the day.

As conditions dry out, cooler temperatures in the upper 60s linger.

A beach hazard statement will take effect at 7 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m. for high waves up to 7 feet. 

Rain returns Tuesday night into early Wednesday. 

Temperatures in the 60s continue through Wednesday. A warmup is ahead. 

