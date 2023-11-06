Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler air moving in Monday evening

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and windy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear Monday evening as cooler air moves into the area. Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 40s, with some upper 30s in the far western suburbs.

Mostly cloudy and much cooler for Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. With a wind off the lake, the coolest temperatures will be near the lakeshore.

Cloudy skies and warmer for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Scattered area of light rain are in the forecast, but rainfall totals will be light. A trace to less than a tenth of an inch for most locations.

Cooler for the end of the workweek with highs in the low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Upper 40s and low 50s for this weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. High 69°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooling. Low 44°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler. High 53°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with patchy areas of light rain. High 63°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

November 6, 2023

