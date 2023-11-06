Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear Monday evening as cooler air moves into the area.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows Monday night will be in the low to mid-40s, with some upper 30s in the far western suburbs.

It'll be mostly cloudy and much cooler for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. With the wind off the lake, the coolest temperatures will be near the lakeshore.

Cloudy skies and warmer for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Scattered areas of light rain are in the forecast, but rainfall totals will be light. A trace to less than a tenth of an inch for most locations.

Cooler for the end of the workweek with highs in the low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Upper 40s and low 50s for this weekend.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm. High 69°

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooling. Low 44°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler. High 53°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with patchy areas of light rain. High 63°

