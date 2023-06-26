Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool with some rain

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers later in the day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers later in the day 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low-pressure pinwheels over Michigan, clouds, cool air, and showers drift our way Monday afternoon. 

According to CBS Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. The disturbance slides away Monday night allowing our pattern to dry out. 

Following the system, a dominant northerly flow develops building waves through Tuesday.

A Beach Hazards statement is in effect tonight through tomorrow for waves three to six feet and rip currents.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS END. LOW 62.

TUESDAY: A CLOUDY START. PARTIAL AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDE.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 83. COOLER LAKESIDE. STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 1:02 PM

