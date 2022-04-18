Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues with rain and snow showers

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues with rain and snow showers 03:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler temperatures continue for the Chicago area as a weak clipper brings rain and snow showers overnight Sunday and Monday. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-14.png

There will be little to no accumulation, likely less than half an inch. Low temperatures will reach 32 degrees. 

Rain and snow showers are possible Monday. Expect high temperatures of 46 degrees. 

next-24-to-48-hours-graph-3.png

Conditions will be warmer by the end of the week, and Wednesday and Friday bring a chance of showers. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-39.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 17, 2022 / 10:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.