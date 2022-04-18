Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues with rain and snow showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler temperatures continue for the Chicago area as a weak clipper brings rain and snow showers overnight Sunday and Monday.

There will be little to no accumulation, likely less than half an inch. Low temperatures will reach 32 degrees.

Rain and snow showers are possible Monday. Expect high temperatures of 46 degrees.

Conditions will be warmer by the end of the week, and Wednesday and Friday bring a chance of showers.