Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery weather returns Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mild temperatures are going to take a break for a few days, with blustery cold weather expected for Monday.
Tonight:
Temperatures dropping. Mostly cloudy. Low 30.
Monday:
Windy with flurries. High 32. Lake effect snow may set up for La Porte County, Indiana, where a winter weather advisory is in effect on Monday.
Extended:
Cold temperatures will kick off the week, but expect a warm up through the week approaching 50 by Christmas weekend.
