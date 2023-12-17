Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery weather returns Monday

Chicago First Alert Weather: cold and windy start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mild temperatures are going to take a break for a few days, with blustery cold weather expected for Monday.

Tonight:

Temperatures dropping. Mostly cloudy. Low 30.

Monday:

Windy with flurries. High 32. Lake effect snow may set up for La Porte County, Indiana, where a winter weather advisory is in effect on Monday.

Extended:

Cold temperatures will kick off the week, but expect a warm up through the week approaching 50 by Christmas weekend.

