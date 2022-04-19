Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies for Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next weather maker.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Wednesday starts out dry and stays dry through lunch time.
However, rain arrives for the evening rush but there's a weekend warmup on the way.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Low 39.
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon rain develops. Winds increase. High 55.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70.
