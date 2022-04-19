Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies for Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Don't put away the umbrella

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next weather maker.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Wednesday starts out dry and stays dry through lunch time.

However, rain arrives for the evening rush but there's a weekend warmup on the way.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon rain develops. Winds increase. High 55.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70.

