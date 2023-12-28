Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies and more rain

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds roll by

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of light rain continue through the evening and overnight hours.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s.

The best chance for rain on Friday will be in the morning hours, then rain chances decrease by the early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Mostly sunny Saturday morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Breezy and colder Sunday with a chance for light snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Upper 20s as we ring in the new year, then mid-30s return for Monday afternoon under a clearing sky.

Highs remain in the 30s or much of next week with mainly dry conditions.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered light rain. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Morning rain likely. Cloudy & breezy. High 42.

SATURDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 39.

