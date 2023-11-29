Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy on Thursday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and milder Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for milder temperatures for Thursday with gusty southwest winds.

There will be good coverage of clouds ahead of our next disturbance.

The high on Thursday is 46-50.

Cold rain on the way for the Friday morning rush. The high for Friday is 42.

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43.

It will also be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a stray shower chance. The high for Sunday is 46.