Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy on Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for milder temperatures for Thursday with gusty southwest winds.
There will be good coverage of clouds ahead of our next disturbance.
The high on Thursday is 46-50.
Cold rain on the way for the Friday morning rush. The high for Friday is 42.
On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43.
It will also be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a stray shower chance. The high for Sunday is 46.
