Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy on Thursday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and milder Thursday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and milder Thursday 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for milder temperatures for Thursday with gusty southwest winds.

There will be good coverage of clouds ahead of our next disturbance.

The high on Thursday is 46-50.

Cold rain on the way for the Friday morning rush. The high for Friday is 42.

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43.

It will also be mostly cloudy on Sunday with a stray shower chance. The high for Sunday is 46.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 10:54 PM CST

