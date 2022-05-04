Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds and rain return Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather maker.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers develop early afternoon Thursday, with rain chances lingering through Friday.

A stray rumble of thunder is possible Friday. Otherwise, a cool, showery pattern closes the workweek. Dry this weekend with a big warmup next week.

Normal high is 66 degrees.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 41.

THURSDAY: PM showers. High 59.

FRIDAY: Showers. Isolated thunder. High 56.