Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds and rain return Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather maker.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, showers develop early afternoon Thursday, with rain chances lingering through Friday.
A stray rumble of thunder is possible Friday. Otherwise, a cool, showery pattern closes the workweek. Dry this weekend with a big warmup next week.
Normal high is 66 degrees.
TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 41.
THURSDAY: PM showers. High 59.
FRIDAY: Showers. Isolated thunder. High 56.
