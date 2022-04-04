Chicago First Alert Weather: clouds, fog, and rain ahead for Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of fog likely overnight through Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance for rain. A huge temperature difference from 40s and low 50s along the lake to around 60s in inland locations. Fog and clouds linger along the lake through the afternoon.

Rain chances likely Tuesday night with even a thunderstorm chance. Downpours could add up to as much as an inch of rainfall.

Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning. A breezy southwest wind will boost highs to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Colder Thursday with highs in the mid 40s with patchy light rain. A rain and snow mix is possible Thursday night into Friday.

Turning much milder by early next week with highs near 60 degrees on Sunday and mid 60s on Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Low 38°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with fog lingering along the lake through the afternoon. Rain likely at night. High: 55°

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy and milder. An isolated shower in the afternoon. High 59°