Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clearing Sunday evening in the Chicago area and will give way to a very pleasant week ahead.
Expect mostly clear skies overnight and a low temperature of 63 degrees.
Monday will be sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will reach 82 degrees.
Sunshine is in the forecast for a week! Clouds filter in by the weekend with highs in the 80s.
