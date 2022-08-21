Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies and sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clearing Sunday evening in the Chicago area and will give way to a very pleasant week ahead. 

Expect mostly clear skies overnight and a low temperature of 63 degrees. 

Monday will be sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will reach 82 degrees. 

Sunshine is in the forecast for a week! Clouds filter in by the weekend with highs in the 80s. 

First published on August 21, 2022 / 6:20 PM

