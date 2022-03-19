Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear Skies Ahead

Watch CBS News

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is moving away and clear skies are ahead in the Chicago area for a couple of days. 

Rain will end Saturday evening. Then expect partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 35 degrees. 

Sunday will be sunny and nice with high temperatures reaching 60 degrees. 

Monday and Tuesday bring more spring temperatures but then give way to showers for Tuesday through Thursday. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 19, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

