Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear Skies Ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is moving away and clear skies are ahead in the Chicago area for a couple of days.
Rain will end Saturday evening. Then expect partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 35 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and nice with high temperatures reaching 60 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday bring more spring temperatures but then give way to showers for Tuesday through Thursday.
