Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear, not as chilly Wednesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be clear and not as chilly Wednesday night.

Lows will be in the low 30s in Chicago, but in the 20s in the suburbs.

Sunny skies and a southwest wind will boost highs into the low 50s for the next two days. The average high this time of year is 37 degrees, so we'll be 13 to 14 degrees above the normal.

It will be a bit cooler this weekend, but still above the normal, with highs in the mid-40s. We'll have a chance for showers late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

An early morning shower is possible Sunday, but otherwise, expect a mainly dry afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and not as cold. Low 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and milder. High 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 51 degrees.