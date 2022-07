Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny Lollapalooza weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite early morning showers, a clear day and weekend is ahead.

Sunny skies are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Friday's temperatures will be around 80 degrees, with sunny skies and Lollapalooza continues.

Weekend weather will be hot and less humid.