Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a front crosses our area, gusty northwest winds increase with scattered snow shower chances rest of Monday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it won't be as chilly Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees.

Despite the chill of the early part of the week, there's a big warmup on the way for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Breezy. Low 33.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers develop. High 57.

