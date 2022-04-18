Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly start to the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a front crosses our area, gusty northwest winds increase with scattered snow shower chances rest of Monday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it won't be as chilly Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees.
Despite the chill of the early part of the week, there's a big warmup on the way for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Breezy. Low 33.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 50.
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon showers develop. High 57.
