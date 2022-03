CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold start to the weekend, but there's a big warm-up on the way.

CBS 2

CBS 2

CBS 2

Today:

Cold. Sunny. High 25.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 21.

Tomorrow:

Warmer. Partly cloudy. High 50.

CBS 2

Get ready for the warm-up! Highs this week will bounce between the 50s and 60s. Clouds will linger, but rain chances look small.

CBS 2