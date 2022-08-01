Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chances for showers next few days

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quiet tonight with lows ranging from low 60s in the western suburbs to upper 60s in the city. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight.

Mostly sunny, humid and warm for Tuesday. Highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening.

Breezy and hotter for Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Storm chances increase late in the day on Thursday. A few storms could be strong. Heavy downpours could also trigger some flooding concerns.

Rainfall amounts over the next five days could range from a half inch to the north, to as much as 2 inches in parts of Northwest Indiana.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of light patchy fog. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. High 88°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and hotter. Scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 92°

Albert Ramon
First published on August 1, 2022 / 3:33 PM

