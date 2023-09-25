Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: chances for rain through midweek

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another nice autumn day before an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. 

Mainly dry today as showers develop by late night. 

Unsettled skies return Tuesday into Wednesday. 

Cooler through the midweek before a weekend warmup. 

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS/STORMS LOW: 62

TOMORROW: THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY HIGH: 70

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

