Chicago First Alert Weather: chances for rain through midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another nice autumn day before an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Mainly dry today as showers develop by late night.

Unsettled skies return Tuesday into Wednesday.

Cooler through the midweek before a weekend warmup.

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS/STORMS LOW: 62

TOMORROW: THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY HIGH: 70