Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and warm Friday, rain by Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies overnight and mild. Low will be around 60 degrees.

A few showers will be possible Friday morning and into the afternoon. Breezy and warm Friday with highs around 70 degrees.

Rain chances increase Friday night and will be likely by early Saturday morning. The best chance for rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday as a strong area of low pressure pushes through the region.

Clearing skies for Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning on Saturday, then fall to the 50s through the afternoon.

Saturday will also be very windy, with wind gusts at times around 50 mph in the morning and early afternoon.

Sunday will be dry, breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Upper 50s expected for Monday and low 60s for Election Day Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 60°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. High 71°

SATURDAY: Rain likely in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Falling temperatures and very windy. High 60°

