Chicago First Alert Weather: Back in the 60s on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy, breezy & mild conditions on Wednesday as a southwesterly wind flow develops ahead of the approaching system.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs well into the 60s, even with the cloud cover. Showers develop by sunset as the front gets closer.
Thursday is the wet day, with gusty winds and passing showers.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 44.
WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. LATE DAY SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 67.
THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. GUSTY WINDS. HIGHS AROUND 60.
