Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Back in the 60s on Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 60s
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 60s 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy, breezy & mild conditions on Wednesday as a southwesterly wind flow develops ahead of the approaching system. 

pm.png
CBS

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs well into the 60s, even with the cloud cover. Showers develop by sunset as the front gets closer. 

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

Thursday is the wet day, with gusty winds and passing showers.

3-day-forecast-pm-interactive-highs.png
CBS

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 44.

WEDNESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. LATE DAY SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 67.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. GUSTY WINDS. HIGHS AROUND 60.

7-day-forecast-pm-13.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 1:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.