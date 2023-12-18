Chicago First Alert Weather: Baby it's cold outside
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flurries and snow showers taper off for our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) by sunset.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, lake enhancement is still expected for southwest lower Michigan tonight.
We clear out and temperatures drop into the teens.
After a chilly one tonight, temperatures moderate for the rest of the week.
So when the next disturbance arrives Thursday night into Friday, it's a rain event due to the milder air in place. Right now the Christmas holiday looks unseasonably warm with highs around 50.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 19.
TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 35.
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 42.
