Chicago First Alert Weather: Baby it's cold outside

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flurries and snow showers taper off for our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) by sunset.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, lake enhancement is still expected for southwest lower Michigan tonight. 

We clear out and temperatures drop into the teens. 

After a chilly one tonight, temperatures moderate for the rest of the week. 

So when the next disturbance arrives Thursday night into Friday, it's a rain event due to the milder air in place. Right now the Christmas holiday looks unseasonably warm with highs around 50.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 19.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 35.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 42.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on December 18, 2023 / 3:18 PM CST

