Chicago First Alert Weather: Another rainy day
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain chances continue but conditions get better by this weekend as sunshine returns.
Another gloomy and wet day is ahead Thursday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 30s and 40s.
Sunshine returns Friday, but showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain could mix with wet snow into the evening and overnight.
Temperatures will be chilly Saturday and Sunday, but sunny.
