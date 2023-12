Chicago First Alert Weather: A chill on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another cold day is ahead before a mid-week warmup.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the mid-30s with less wind and more sunshine.

Temperatures will reach the 40s by Wednesday and then the 50s by Friday.

Showers return to the forecast by the end of the week.