Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cloudy day, sunny weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Clouds linger for another day with prospects of more sunshine as the day goes on.

A Beach Hazard statement has been posted due to dangerous conditions along the lakefront.

Waves of up to 7 feet are expected. Swimming and boating should be avoided white the statement is posted.

The weekend bring sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.