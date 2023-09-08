Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cloudy day, sunny weekend ahead

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Clouds linger for another day with prospects of more sunshine as the day goes on. 

A Beach Hazard statement has been posted due to dangerous conditions along the lakefront. 

Waves of up to 7 feet are expected. Swimming and boating should be avoided white the statement is posted. 

The weekend bring sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

