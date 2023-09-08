Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cloudy day, sunny weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Clouds linger for another day with prospects of more sunshine as the day goes on.
A Beach Hazard statement has been posted due to dangerous conditions along the lakefront.
Waves of up to 7 feet are expected. Swimming and boating should be avoided white the statement is posted.
The weekend bring sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.