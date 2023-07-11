Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers Tuesday, stronger storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way.

Storms are expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before rain cools down conditions.

Heavier rainfall moves in Wednesday with early morning thunderstorms impacting commuters. Storms throughout the day could become severe with damaging winds.

Isolated flooding threats remain a concern as heavy rainfall arrives.

Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are predicted.

Rain chances continue throughout the week.

CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to track storms and provide updates.