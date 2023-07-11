Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers Tuesday, stronger storms Wednesday

By Gerard Jebaily

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers Tuesday, stronger storms Wednesday 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way. 

Storms are expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before rain cools down conditions. 

wpc-rainfall-accu-next-7-days.png

Heavier rainfall moves in Wednesday with early morning thunderstorms impacting commuters. Storms throughout the day could become severe with damaging winds.

Isolated flooding threats remain a concern as heavy rainfall arrives. 

Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are predicted. 

7-day-forecast-am-21.png

Rain chances continue throughout the week. 

CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to track storms and provide updates. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 6:42 AM

